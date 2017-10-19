CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
3.71SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$3.71
$3.73
$3.73
$3.69
4,981,600
9,286,180
$3.88
$2.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market in Singapore
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
CapitaLand Ltd Q2 total PATMI S$579.3 mln
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC
July 24 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited
Capitaland Ltd unit to acquire 60 pct interest in QSA Group
July 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland's unit expands mall network with 3 new management contracts in China
June 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
CapitaLand undertakes concurrent acquisition and divestment of Shanghai office buildings
June 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:Capitaland Concurrently Acquires And Divests Shanghai Office Buildings Of Value Rmb4.2 Billion.entered into agreements with unrelated parties to acquire Guozheng center.deal for agreed property value of rmb2.64 billion (s$535 million).divestment is expected to generate net profits of approximately s$85 million.divesting innov tower to a party unrelated to capitaland at an agreed property value of rmb1.56 billion. Full Article
Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook
Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
Capitaland Ltd
Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ascott Residence Trust (ART) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to ART, and to its SGD1 billion multicurrency outstanding medium-term notes programme. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary. ART's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR is driven by its strong business risk p