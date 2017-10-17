Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mersen wins a plant chemistry order

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA :WINS A PLANT CHEMISTRY ORDER WORTH SEVERAL MILLION EUROS.THIS ORDER WILL SUPPLY HYDROCHLORIC ACID PRODUCTION UNIT, THAT WILL GO INTO OPERATION IN MAY 2018‍​.

Mersen Q2 consolidated sales rise to 198 million euros

Mersen SA : Q2 2016 consolidated sales of €198 million ($219.34 million), on a like-for-like basis, the top line grew by 1.4% compared with the second quarter of 2015 and rose by over 4% compared with the first quarter of 2016 . H1 EBITDA totals €49.1 million (12.6% of sales) . H1 net income attributable to Group equity holders EUR 11.3 million versus EUR 16.1 million year ago .Reiterates the guidance for 2016.

Mersen wins contract with $8.5 mln contract from Bombardier

Mersen SA : Wins $8.5 million contract from Bombardier Inc transportation . Says contract with Bombardier is the largest of this kind in the history of Mersen . Order is to supply cooling devices and laminated bus bars for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) project over a five year period .Shipments to bombardier transportation will start in the 2nd half of 2016.

Mersen teams up with Transpod on Hyperloop project

Mersen SA : Mersen teams up with Transpod on the “Fifth Mode of Transportation” Hyperloop project . Partnership covers the design by Mersen of innovative cooling solutions to protect the power conversion equipment enabling the capsule to travel at speeds of over 1,000 km/h in a vacuum tube .“Mersen is proud to be joining forces with Transpod on this revolutionary project launched by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2013"-CEO.

Mersen says new governance framework adopted

Mersen confirms FY 2016 guidance

Mersen SA:Confirms 2016 objectives.Targets 2016 revenue at level of 2015 at constant scope.2016 current operating margin objective around 7.5 pct of revenue.

Mersen to propose changes to its governance framework

Mersen SA:Plans to replace the existing twotier structure of a supervisory board and a management board with a unitary structure consisting solely of a board of directors.AGM also consider the appointment of Hervé Couffin as chairman of the board of directors and Luc Themelin as chief executive officer.

Mersen gives 2016 guidance and dividend

Mersen SA:2016 sales on a like-for-like basis are likely to be of the same order of magnitude as in 2015 and operating margin before non-recurring items around 7.5 pct of sales.FY operating cash flow is expected to be well above that recorded in 2015, when it was reduced by the cash costs associated with the transform plan.FY dividend per share of 0.5 euro.

Mersen confirms FY 2015 current operating margin target

Mersen SA:FY 2015 dividend of 0.5 euro per share.Confirms FY 2015 current operating margin target of about 7.5 pct of revenue.

Mersen to equip high-speed trains in China

Mersen SA:Announces the signing of a contract worth over 1.6 million euros to equip high-speed trains in China.Deliveries are planned for the first quarter of 2016.