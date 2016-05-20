Close Brothers Group Plc : "banking division continues to see robust demand for our specialist lending services" . Return on net loan book remains strong, as both net interest margin and bad debt ratio have remained broadly in line with first half . Loan book increased 4.0% in quarter and is up 8.2% year to date to £6.2 billion . Winterflood's business remains sensitive to an unpredictable market. . Total client assets increased 2% to £9.3 billion .Confident in delivering a satisfactory outcome for full year.