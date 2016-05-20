Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)
CBRO.L on London Stock Exchange
1,413.00GBp
3:34pm IST
1,413.00GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
-16.00 (-1.12%)
-16.00 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
1,429.00
1,429.00
Open
1,426.00
1,426.00
Day's High
1,426.00
1,426.00
Day's Low
1,406.00
1,406.00
Volume
205,489
205,489
Avg. Vol
323,697
323,697
52-wk High
1,715.00
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00
1,222.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Close Brothers Group says Q3 loan book up 4 pct
Close Brothers Group Plc
UPDATE 2-European shares steady, helped by Nestle, energy stocks
* Energy sector finds support in crude prices (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)