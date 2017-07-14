Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$92.70
--
--
--
--
74,044
$95.21
$60.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Communications reports Q3 loss $7.89
Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Cable Canada updates its name to become Cogeco Connexion
Cogeco Cable Inc:Announce that it will now be offering its services under the name Cogeco Connexion. Full Article
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54