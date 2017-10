Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FORMER HEADQUARTER OF PERFUME BRAND 4711 IN COLOGNE, GERMANY.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ATOS CAPITAL.‍SHARE CAPITAL WAS INCREASED BY ISSUANCE OF 242,544 NEW SHARES AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND​.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::‍FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018: RECURRING FEE INCOME WILL ACCOUNT FOR APPROX. 85%-90% OF EXPECTED AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS​.INTENTION TO APPLY FOR A LISTING ON REGULATED MARKET (PRIME STANDARD) OF STOCK EXCHANGE IN FRANKFURT AM MAIN.EXPECTS AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS* IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 OF AT LEAST EUR 230 MILLION.OUTLOOK 2018: AN ADJUSTED EBITDA* OF AT LEAST EUR 145 MILLION AND AN ADJUSTED NET INCOME** OF AT LEAST EUR 110 MILLION.

July 1 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :Acquisition of Helvetic Financial Services AG and integration of Hannover Leasing Group; guidance 2017 for net income raised to eur 85-90 million.

Corestate Capital Holding SA : Corestate sells Austria's largest student housing asset in Vienna .Sells Austria's largest student housing asset to a fund vehicle launched on fund platform of universal-investment on behalf of bayerische versorgungskammer.

Corestate Capital Holding Sa : Corestate goes public . Listing of Corestate shares is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2016, on Frankfurt stock exchange .All 12,610,681 shares shall be included to trading on Frankfurt Stock exchange via entry standard.

Corestate Capital Holding SA:Cancels planned initial public offering (IPO) citing difficult market conditions - Reuters.Says it would retain its 2015 growth targets.