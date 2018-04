Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

April 11 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SIGNS CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ADLER INTERNATIONAL SP. Z O.O. (ADLER) TO BUY ORGANIZED PART OF ADLER.UNDER AGREEMENT CO TO BUY BUSINESS THAT RUNS 41 AGENCY STORES UNDER CCC BRAND IN POLAND AND HAS 4 STORES IN PREPARATION PHASE.PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO 68.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.DEAL REQUIRES OBTAINING CONSENT OF POLAND'S OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK).

Jan 17 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::ITS UNIT SIGNS FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH APPAREL FZCO, COMPANY BASED IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES.FRANCHISE AGREEMENT CONCERNS SALE OF CCC PRODUCTS IN 6 COUNTRIES FROM MIDDLE EAST.UNDER AGREEMENT PARTIES AGREED TO OPEN AT LEAST 60 STORES OPERATING UNDER CCC BRAND BY 2023 IN THESE COUNTRIES.CO'S PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD IN SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, KUWAIT, OMAN, QATAR AND BAHRAIN.EXPANSION OF CO'S SALES NETWORK AND OPENING OF FIRST SHOPS IS PLANNED IN H1 2019.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::DEC. REVENUE 467.8 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 41.9 PERCENT YOY.

Dec 25(Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET TO BUY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL SRL, WHICH OPERATES CCC STORES IN ROMANIA, AND A COMPANY LINKED WITH SUCH ACTIVITY SHOE EXPRESS SRL.ALSO IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT CONCERNING THE OPENING OF CCC STORES IN GEORGIA AND KAZAKHSTAN BY PEERAJ .THE TOTAL PRICE TO BE PAID BY CCC IS 33 MILLION EUROS.PEERAJ OPERATES 54 STORES UNDER CCC BRAND .

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::NOV. REVENUE 426.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 52.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .9-MONTH GROSS MARGIN 50.9% VERSUS 52.1% YEAR AGO.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE WAS 987.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 48.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 EBITDA WAS 81.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 74.7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 41.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 303.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MOLDOVAN COMPANY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL S.R.L. .UNDER AGREEMENT PEERAJ WILL SELL GOODS OFFERED BY THE NETWORK OF RETAIL STORES UNDER THE CCC BRAND IN MOLDOVA.EXPANSION IN MOLDOVA WILL START BY OPENING THREE NEW STORES, OUT OF WHICH THE FIRST WILL START OPERATING As OF DEC. 2017.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::OCT. REVENUE 466 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 1.2 PERCENT YOY.

CCC SA : Said on Friday that its management plans to issue convertible bonds into new shares or exchangeable for existing shares of CCC . The estimated total value of the issue is at about 150 million euros ($158.45 million) . Plans to issue the bonds for the period of 5 to 7 years and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange . Intends to spend some of the bond proceeds on buying its own shares of up to 300 million zlotys ($71.27 million) until the end of 2019 .Its extraordinary general meeting to vote on the above on Jan. 10, 2017, the supervisory board has approved the resolution projects.