Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
2,570.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,570.00
--
--
--
--
659,712
2,682.00
1,602.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coca Cola HBC Lithuania unit to sell 50 pct Neptunas stake to Coca-Cola Co
Coca Cola HBC AG
Coca-Cola HBC comments on outlook, investment
Coca-Cola HBC: CEO says expects volume to improve in 2h, helped by one additional selling day and new marketing plans . CEO says Nigeria sales should still grow mid-to-high single-digit rate this year, as conditions normalise following naira devaluataion . Says to spend 48 million euros this year in restructuring, up from prior target of 35 million euros .Says pulling spending in Russia, Nigeria forward to '16 instead of '17. Full Article
Coca Cola HBC Ag reiterates mid-term targets
Coca Cola Hbc Ag
New Argen Hldgs says intends to sell up to 5.4 mln shares in Coca Cola HBC
New Argen Holdings Limited : Intended sale of ordinary shares in Coca Cola HBC AG by New Argen Holdings Limited . Announces that it intends to offer for sale up to approximately 5.4 million existing ordinary shares of Coca Cola HBC AG . Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has been appointed as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in respect of placing .Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched with immediate effect. Full Article
Coca Cola HBC Ag nominates new members to the Board
Coca Cola Hbc Ag
Coca-Cola HBC - Q1 sales revenues drop on weak currencies, strong euro
Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC - Q1 sales revenues drop on weak currencies, strong euro
Coca-Cola HBC
BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment
* ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition