Coca Cola HBC Lithuania unit to sell 50 pct Neptunas stake to Coca-Cola Co

Coca Cola HBC AG : CCHBC Lithuania has entered into a binding agreement for sale of 50 pct of Neptunas' share capital to Coca-Cola Company . Deal is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016 .Says the consideration for transaction is approximately 10 mln euros.

Coca-Cola HBC comments on outlook, investment

Coca-Cola HBC: CEO says expects volume to improve in 2h, helped by one additional selling day and new marketing plans . CEO says Nigeria sales should still grow mid-to-high single-digit rate this year, as conditions normalise following naira devaluataion . Says to spend 48 million euros this year in restructuring, up from prior target of 35 million euros .Says pulling spending in Russia, Nigeria forward to '16 instead of '17.

Coca Cola HBC Ag reiterates mid-term targets

Coca Cola Hbc Ag : Hosting an investor event in London today, 6 June 2016, where management will present to investors and analysts on group's medium-term strategy . Will be discussing our plans to promote volume and value growth, and further improvements to operational efficiency . Reiterate our capital expenditure target as 5.5-6.5 pct of net sales revenue and commitment to maintaining negative working capital balance sheet position . Medium-Term growth targets include average annual revenue growth rate in range 4-5 pct on a currency-neutral basis . Looking ahead, we expect an improving external environment to support growth in our markets over period to 2020 . Medium-Term growth targets include a reduction in comparable operating expenses as a percentage of net sales revenue to 26-27 pct .Medium term growth targets include- comparable EBIT 1 margin improvement to 11 pct (2015: 7.5 pct).

New Argen Hldgs says intends to sell up to 5.4 mln shares in Coca Cola HBC

New Argen Holdings Limited : Intended sale of ordinary shares in Coca Cola HBC AG by New Argen Holdings Limited . Announces that it intends to offer for sale up to approximately 5.4 million existing ordinary shares of Coca Cola HBC AG . Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has been appointed as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in respect of placing .Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched with immediate effect.

Coca Cola HBC Ag nominates new members to the Board

Coca Cola Hbc Ag : Messrs. Irial Finan, Sir Michael Llewellyn Smith and Nigel MacDonald have informed company of their intention to retire from board of directors of Coca-Cola HBC . Board has proposed Messrs. Ahmet C. Bozer, William W. Douglas III, Reto Francioni , Robert Ryan Rudolph for election at AGM .Board has proposed new nominees for election as non-executive members of board.

Coca-Cola HBC - Q1 sales revenues drop on weak currencies, strong euro

Coca-Cola HBC : Reported volumes stable in Q1 with an improving underlying trend in established, emerging market segments . Net sales revenues were adversely impacted by weak emerging market currencies, strong euro . Q1 total group volume up 0.1 percent, net sales revenues down 2.7 percent .Says encouraged by ongoing volume growth in emerging, developing markets.

