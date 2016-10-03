Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCL Products Sept-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

CCL Products (India) Limited : Sept-quarter consol net sales 1.38 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year .Sept-quarter consol net profit 129.6 million rupees versus 292.6 million rupees last year.  Full Article

CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

CCL Products India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 402.7 million rupees versus 302.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 2.50 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

CCL Products India Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

CCL Products India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per equity share of nominal value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, March 28, 2016 as pay out date for the payment of interim dividend.  Full Article

CCL Products India Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list

* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital

