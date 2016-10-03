CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)
315.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.65 (+1.50%)
Rs310.45
Rs310.00
Rs317.90
Rs310.00
166,222
75,294
Rs372.00
Rs230.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CCL Products Sept-qtr consol profit falls
CCL Products (India) Limited : Sept-quarter consol net sales 1.38 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year .Sept-quarter consol net profit 129.6 million rupees versus 292.6 million rupees last year. Full Article
CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit rises
CCL Products India Ltd
CCL Products India Ltd declares interim dividend
CCL Products India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per equity share of nominal value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, March 28, 2016 as pay out date for the payment of interim dividend. Full Article
BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list
* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital