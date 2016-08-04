CCL Industries Inc:To acquire Checkpoint Systems for US$10.15 per share.Transaction value of $556 million that includes the assumption of $44 million of net cash.Sees immediate earnings accretion from deal.Says intends to finance the transaction entirely with its existing US$1.2 billion revolving syndicated credit facility.Says management estimates that non-recurring costs of $40 million will be incurred between closing and the end of 2018.Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in mid-2016.Says upon the closing of the transaction, Checkpoint will be reported as a new operating segment of CCL.