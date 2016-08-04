Edition:
India

CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)

CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

63.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$63.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
469,213
52-wk High
$71.32
52-wk Low
$43.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCL Industries Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.80
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Ccl Industries Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.80 . Ccl industries reports adjusted net earnings of $2.80 per basic share for the second quarter . Q2 sales c$960.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$921.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

CCL Industries says planned German healthcare acquisition for CCL label
Friday, 13 May 2016 

CCL Industries Inc - : Purchase price consideration, including debt assumed, is approximately $31 million . To acquire Eukerdruck GmbH & Co. KG & Pharma Druck CDM GmbH .CCL Industries announces planned german healthcare acquisition for CCL label.  Full Article

CCL Industries Inc announces Bolt on transaction for CCL Label in Brazil
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

CCL Industries Inc:Says acquired the assets of powerpress rotulos & etiquetas adesivas ltda for $10.25 million.  Full Article

CCL Industries Inc to acquire Checkpoint Systems for US$10.15 per share
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

CCL Industries Inc:To acquire Checkpoint Systems for US$10.15 per share.Transaction value of $556 million that includes the assumption of $44 million of net cash.Sees immediate earnings accretion from deal.Says intends to finance the transaction entirely with its existing US$1.2 billion revolving syndicated credit facility.Says management estimates that non-recurring costs of $40 million will be incurred between closing and the end of 2018.Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in mid-2016.Says upon the closing of the transaction, Checkpoint will be reported as a new operating segment of CCL.  Full Article

CCL Industries Inc acquires Worldmark
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

CCL Industries Inc:Has acquired privately owned Worldmark Ltd.Purchase price consideration net of cash acquired but including debt assumed is approximately $252 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CCL Industries Inc News

BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln

* CCL Industries Inc - deal for ‍approximately $6.3 million in cash​

» More CCLb.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials