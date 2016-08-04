CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CCL Industries Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.80
Ccl Industries Inc
CCL Industries says planned German healthcare acquisition for CCL label
CCL Industries Inc
CCL Industries Inc announces Bolt on transaction for CCL Label in Brazil
CCL Industries Inc:Says acquired the assets of powerpress rotulos & etiquetas adesivas ltda for $10.25 million. Full Article
CCL Industries Inc to acquire Checkpoint Systems for US$10.15 per share
CCL Industries Inc:To acquire Checkpoint Systems for US$10.15 per share.Transaction value of $556 million that includes the assumption of $44 million of net cash.Sees immediate earnings accretion from deal.Says intends to finance the transaction entirely with its existing US$1.2 billion revolving syndicated credit facility.Says management estimates that non-recurring costs of $40 million will be incurred between closing and the end of 2018.Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in mid-2016.Says upon the closing of the transaction, Checkpoint will be reported as a new operating segment of CCL. Full Article
CCL Industries Inc acquires Worldmark
CCL Industries Inc:Has acquired privately owned Worldmark Ltd.Purchase price consideration net of cash acquired but including debt assumed is approximately $252 million. Full Article
BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln
* CCL Industries Inc - deal for approximately $6.3 million in cash