Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO

May 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp ::Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer.Cameco Corp - Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017.

Cameco Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Cameco Corp : Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results . Qtrly loss per share $0.36 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23 . Qtrly revenue $887 million versus $975 million . "We see continued growth in reactor construction and, consequently, increasing uranium demand" .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.26, revenue view C$824.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cameco posts Q2 revenue C$466 mln vs C$565 mln

Cameco Corp : Cameco reports second quarter financial results . Q2 revenue C$466 million versus C$565 million .Q2 revenue view C$572.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cameco port hope conversion facility workers accept new collective agreement

Cameco Corp: Cameco port hope conversion facility workers accept new collective agreement . Cameco Corp says unionized employees at Cameco's port hope conversion facility have voted to accept a new collective agreement .About 230 employees, have agreed to a three-year contract that includes a seven per cent wage increase over term of agreement.

Cameco updates production outlook for Cigar Lake mine

Cameco Corp : Cameco updates production outlook for cigar lake . Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (cnsc) has approved an application by Areva Resources Canada Inc. . Cigar lake mine is expected to reach its full annual production of 18 million pounds (cameco's share 9 million pounds) in 2017 .Commission approved an application to increase annual licensed production capacity of mcclean lake milling operation to 24 million pounds of uranium concentrate.

Cameco and Kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure JV Inkai

Cameco Corp : New agreement replaces memorandum of agreement signed by cameco and kazatomprom in september 2012 . Agreement with joint stock co national atomic co kazatomprom and jv inkai llp (jv inkai) to restructure and enhance jv inkai .Cameco and kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure jv inkai.

Cameco Corp suspends production at its Rabbit Lake operations, cuts 500 jobs - Reuters News

Cameco Corp:Cameco Corp said it is suspending production at its Rabbit Lake operation in northern Saskatchewan, while also reducing production across Cameco Resources' U.S. operations - RTRS.The company said the changes are expected to reduce about 500 positions at Rabbit Lake, and around 85 at the U.S. operations.The uranium producer cited continued depressed market conditions that cannot support the operating and capital costs needed to sustain production at Rabbit Lake and the U.S. operations.The reduction in headcount will affect long-term contractors, as well as employees, Cameco reported on Thursday."These measures will allow us to continue delivering value to Cameco's many stakeholders and support the long-term health of our company.We will provide assistance to those affected by these decisions", said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel.

Cameco approved a quarterly cash dividend

Cameco:Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.Payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.

Cameco restricts underground mining activities at Rabbit Lake Operation

Cameco:Cameco restricts underground mining activities at the rabbit lake operation.Says after reopening an inactive area of the Eagle point mine, a fall of rock was discovered in a tunnel.Says as a precautionary measure, 40 non-essential personnel were removed from the mine and activities were restricted.Says production mining at Eagle point has been temporarily suspended while the assessment is completed.Says rabbit lake operation is expected to meet its 2015 production target of 3.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate.Says rabbit lake mill continues to operate as usual.

Cameco Corp announces dividend

Cameco Corp:Approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.