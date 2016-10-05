Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coca-Cola Icecek signs collective labour agreement

Coca-Cola Icecek AS :Signs collective labour agreement with Tek-Gida labour union.

Coca-Cola Icecek names Michael Coombs as CFO as of Jan. 1, 2017

Coca-cola Icecek AS :Michael Coombs will be re-joining CCI to assume the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position as of as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Fitch affirms Coca-Cola Icecek long-term foreign currency IDR, cuts outlook

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Fitch affirms Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default rating (IDRs) at BBB changes the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' .All ratings including Local Currency Issuer Default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at BBB.

Coca-Cola Icecek Q2 net profit slightly down at 148.1 mln lira

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Q2 net profit of 148.1 million lira ($50.55 million) versus 149.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.13 billion lira versus 2.04 billion lira year ago.

Coca-Cola Icecek reaches agreement with labor union on collective labor agreement

Coca-cola Icecek As : Reaches agreement with Tek-Gida labor union on collective labor agreement .The agreement covers the period of January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2017 and its signing is in process.

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Coca-Cola Icecek's long term credit rating at Baa3

Coca-Cola Icecek As :Says credit rating agency Moody's affirms long term credit rating at Baa3 with stable outlook.

Fitch Affirms Coca-Cola Icecek AS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:Fitch Ratings affirms Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.'s (CCI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.The ratings reflect the Co.'s sound operational performance in 2015 and ability to maintain its conservative credit metrics, the sharp devaluation of many of the currencies in its markets and an increase in the value of its foreign currency debt following a fall in the Turkish lira.

Coca-Cola Icecek AS announces dividend for FY 2015

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:Proposes to pay 0.1003 lira dividend per C group share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 0.1003 lira dividend per B group share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 0.118 lira dividend per A group share for FY 2015.

Coca-Cola Icecek AS gives 2016 forecasts

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:In 2016 expects Turkey volume to grow at low single digits, international operations' volume to grow at low-mid single digits.Sees consolidated volume to grow at low-mid single digits in 2016‍​.In 2016 expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth while expects flat EBITDA margin, compared to 2015.