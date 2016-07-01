CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CCR to buy Odebrecht's stake in ViaRio for BRL 107.7 million
CCR presents proposal to increase its stake in VIAQUATRO
CCR SA announces interim dividend payment
CCR SA:Announces interim dividend for FY 2015 of 0.2832 Brazilian real per common share, to be paid as of April 29.Record date is March 15.Ex-dividend date is March 16. Full Article
CCR SA to sell its stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA
CCR SA:Says that the company and other shareholders of Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA (STP) have reached agreement with DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda to sell all the shares of STP for the total amount of 4.09 billion Brazilian reais.Says will sell all the shares of its ownership, corresponding to 34.24 percent of STP's share capital, for 1.4 billion reais. Full Article
Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC reaches 5.13 pct of CCR SA's ordinary shares
CCR SA:Says that Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC acquired on behalf of its clients 90.6 million ordinary shares of the company, reaching 5.13 percent of all the ordinary shares issued by the company. Full Article