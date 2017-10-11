Oct 11 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG :DGAP-NEWS: CROPENERGIES CONTINUES TO INCREASE REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN 1ST HALF OF 2017/18 - ETHANOL PRODUCTION INCREASES BY 26 PERCENT.ALTOGETHER, EBITDA INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT TO EUR 67 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 59) MILLION IN 1^ST HALF 2017/18.IN 2ND QUARTER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 33 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31) MILLION.IN 2ND QUARTER 2017/18, REVENUES GREW TO EUR 229 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 182) MILLION.HAS ADJUSTED ITS REVENUES FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR AND NOW EXPECTS REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 880 AND EUR 920 MILLION.FY 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 60 AND EUR 90 MILLION.
CropEnergies AG : Increases forecast for financial year 2016/17 once more - after record year 2016/17, normalization expected for 2017/18 . For full financial year 2016/17, CropEnergies now expects revenues of 800 million euros to 810 million euros ($850.72 mln - $861.35 mln);(previously expected: 760 million to 790 million euros, previous year: 723 mln euros) . Operating profit is to reach 95 mln to 100 mln euros (previously expected: 70 mln to 85 mln euros, previous year: 87 mln euros) million for FY . Expects a record FY EBITDA of approximately 130 mln to 135 mln euros(previous year: 122 mln euros) . Main reasons for better earnings situation are spot prices for bioethanol which continue to be significantly higher than previously expected forward prices and high capacity utilization in all production plants . Cropenergies expects a normalization of operating profit for financial year 2017/18 to a range of 40 mln euros to 80 million euros . Cropenergies - normalization of operating profit for financial year 2017/18 corresponds to an EBITDA between 80 mln and 120 million mln euros .Consequently, CropEnergies should be completely debt-free for first time in company history.
Cropenergies AG : To repeat good 1st half of previous year despite lower earnings in 2nd quarter 2016/17 - outlook for earnings confirmed . Operating result of 22 million euros ($24.69 million) (previous year: 26 million euros) in 2nd quarter 2016/17 . Revenues in 2nd quarter 2016/17 were 182 million euros(previous year: 193 million euros) . Increases its forecast for revenues for financial year 2016/17 and expects them to lie between 670 million euros and 720 million euros (previous forecast: 640 million euros to 700 million euros) .Confirms FY forecast for its results and continues to expect an EBITDA, adjusted for special items, in a range between 85 million euros and 115 million euros.
Cropenergies AG : Revenues in 1st quarter decreased as expected and reached 168 million euros (previous year: 198 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton . Q1 operating profit therefore increased by 42 percent to 19 million euros (previous year: 14 million euros) . Expects FY revenues of 640 million to 700 million euros (previously expected: 625 million to 700 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton .Expects FY operating profit in range of 50 million to 80 million euros (previously expected: 30 million to 70 million euros).
Cropenergies AG : FY operating profit reached 87 million euros ($98 million) (previous year: -11 million euros) . FY revenues decreased as expected due to a lower bioethanol production to 723 million euros (previous year: 827 million euros) . To pay a dividend of 0.15 euros (previous year: 0.00 euros) per share . For financial year 2016/17, Cropenergies expects revenues of 625 to 700 million euros . Expects an EBITDA, adjusted for special items, of between 65 and 105 million euros for financial year 2016/17. Operating profit is expected in range of 30 and 70 million euros .Total dividend 0.15 euros per share versus no dividend year ago.
CropEnergies AG : Suggests dividend of 0.15 euros per share - plant in Wilton to start trial run .Cropenergies executive board has decided to start up bioethanol plant in Wilton, UK, for a trial run starting in July 2016 at latest.
Cropenergies AG:FY 2015/2016 operating profit (before restructuring costs and special items) is expected to range between 70 million and 90 million euros.For full FY 2015/16, furthermore expects to generate EBITDA, adjusted for special items, of between 105 million and 125 million euros.Expects - assuming stable grain prices - FY 2016/2017 operating profit between 30 million and 70 million euros.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 115.53 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016/2017 operating profit estimate 58.69 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cropenergies AG:Once more increases outlook for FY 2015/2016.For FY 2015/2016, now expects an operating profit between 70 million euros and 90 million euros (previous year: -11 million euros).Expects operating profit for coming FY 2016/2017 to remain under excellent result for current financial year.
