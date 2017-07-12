Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metro says demerger legally effective

July 12 (Reuters) - METRO AG ::CONSUMER ELECTRONICS BUSINESS (ENTERTAINMENT AND HOUSEHOLD ELECTRONICS) AS WELL AS PERTAINING ACTIVITIES (CE BUSINESS DIVISION) REMAIN WITH METRO (FUTURE CECONOMY AG).‍TECHNICALLY, SHARES IN METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD SPECIALIST AG WILL BE ALLOTTED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF METRO AG ON 12 JULY 2017 AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING​.

Metro sees Q4 restructuring costs about same as Q3

Metro Ag : Metro CEO says expects restructuring costs in Q4 at about same level as in Q3 Further company coverage: [MEOG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Metro to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the group

Metro AG : Management board and supervisory board of Metro AG decide to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the Metro Group . It is planned to transfer wholesale and food specialist businesses and further related activities to an independent stock-listed company, whereas consumer electronics business will basically remain part of today's Metro AG . It is intended to create new growth perspectives by putting strategic and organisational focus of two independent trading companies on their respective business activities . Has further determined assets to be separated from Metro AG and has thus taken a decision on capital structures of two future companies . Demerger is to take place by way of a spin-off in accordance with German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz) . It is planned to submit demerger proposal for resolution to next annual general meeting of Metro AG . Current shareholders of Metro AG will presumably hold a share of about 90% in new wholesale and food specialist business in proportion to their current shareholdings . Remaining 10 pct share will be held by Metro AG . It is planned to complete demerger by mid-2017 . All shares of new wholesale company will be admitted to stock exchange trading upon completion of demerger.

Colruyt sells Pro à Pro to Metro Group

Colruyt NV : Sells its French foodservice distribution business Pro à Pro to Metro Group .Transaction comprises the brand name and the operational business, as well as the distribution centres, logistic platforms and truck fleet of Pro à Pro.

Metro group acquires stake in service start-up Deutsche Technikberatung

Metro Ag says :Acquires stake in service start-up Deutsche Technikberatung.

Metro and trade union agree on wage deal

Metro : Real and verdi agree on the key parameters for a future package .Deal creates prerequisites for the planned 1 billion euro investment into the modernisation of real within the next five years.

Metro CEO sees positive consumer trend in Russia

Metro Ag : Says demerger preparations on track, no red flags identified, still aim to complete mid-2017 Further company coverage: [MEOG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Metro prepares creation of two independent, listed companies through a demerger of METRO GROUP

Metro AG:Prepares creation of two independent, listed companies through a demerger of METRO GROUP.It is planned that the Wholesale and Food Business as well as associated activities would be transferred to a separate entity through the demerger, whereas the Consumer Electronics Business would remain as part of the existing METRO AG.METRO shareholders shall hold shares in both companies in accordance with their current stakes.After an approval by the METRO AG General Shareholder Meeting, the implementation of the demerger is planned by mid-2017.

Metro strengthens wholesale business with acquisition of RUNGIS Express

Metro AG:To acquire the German and international business of RUNGIS express with headquarters in Meckenheim as well as the corresponding logistics and service activities.Metro buys RUNGIS express CCG Cool Chain Group.Acquisition of business activities in six countries.RUNGIS express will continue operating as an independent company.

Metro AG confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Metro AG:Guidance confirmed for FY 2015/2016.Expects FY 2015/2016 EBIT before special items to rise slightly above the 1,511 million euros achieved in FY 2014/15.FY 2015/2016 EBIT estimate 1,597 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.