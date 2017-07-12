Ceconomy AG (CECG.DE)
Metro says demerger legally effective
July 12 (Reuters) - METRO AG
Metro sees Q4 restructuring costs about same as Q3
Metro Ag
Metro to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the group
Metro AG
Colruyt sells Pro à Pro to Metro Group
Colruyt NV
Metro group acquires stake in service start-up Deutsche Technikberatung
Metro Ag
Metro and trade union agree on wage deal
Metro
Metro CEO sees positive consumer trend in Russia
Metro Ag
Metro prepares creation of two independent, listed companies through a demerger of METRO GROUP
Metro AG:Prepares creation of two independent, listed companies through a demerger of METRO GROUP.It is planned that the Wholesale and Food Business as well as associated activities would be transferred to a separate entity through the demerger, whereas the Consumer Electronics Business would remain as part of the existing METRO AG.METRO shareholders shall hold shares in both companies in accordance with their current stakes.After an approval by the METRO AG General Shareholder Meeting, the implementation of the demerger is planned by mid-2017. Full Article
Metro strengthens wholesale business with acquisition of RUNGIS Express
Metro AG:To acquire the German and international business of RUNGIS express with headquarters in Meckenheim as well as the corresponding logistics and service activities.Metro buys RUNGIS express CCG Cool Chain Group.Acquisition of business activities in six countries.RUNGIS express will continue operating as an independent company. Full Article
Metro AG confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Metro AG:Guidance confirmed for FY 2015/2016.Expects FY 2015/2016 EBIT before special items to rise slightly above the 1,511 million euros achieved in FY 2014/15.FY 2015/2016 EBIT estimate 1,597 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Metro denies report it could delist after split
* Metro had hoped for stock boost after split (Adds details, background)