Cencosud SA (CEN.SN)
CEN.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
1,896.00CLP
25 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
$-5.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
$1,901.50
Open
$1,901.00
Day's High
$1,919.00
Day's Low
$1,881.00
Volume
3,076,622
Avg. Vol
4,508,594
52-wk High
$2,097.00
52-wk Low
$1,540.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cencosud SA files to say selling shareholder may offer 142.1 mln shares in form of shares or ADS
Cencosud SA
Cencosud proposes dividend payment
Cencosud SA:Proposes dividend for 2015 of 10 pesos per share.Proposes dividend of 50 pesos per share from retained earnings.Dividend to be paid on May 17. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Chile's Cencosud says expects $400 mln in investment this year
SANTIAGO, Jan 12 Chilean retailer Cencosud said on Friday it plans to make $400 million in investments this year and expects revenue of $16.5 billion over the 12-month period. One of the largest retailers in South America, Cencosud said in a statement its investment plan could increase depending on the sale of non-strategic assets.