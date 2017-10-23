Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)
CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,075.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Cera Sanitaryware issues commercial paper worth 300 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper worth 300 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2g4Z6AP