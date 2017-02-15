Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend of 10 rupees per share

CESC Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises

CESC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 15.74 billion rupees . CESC Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 1.52 billion rupees .CESC Ltd - net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 15.27 billion rupees.

CESC Ltd Sept-qtr profit up about 2.5 pct

CESC Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 2.42 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 19.53 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees as per Ind AS; net sales was 17.54 billion rupees .

CESC Ltd March-qtr profit up about 1.6 pct

CESC Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.44 billion rupees year ago . India's CESC Ltd says March-quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees versus 14.01 billion rupees year ago .

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend

CESC Ltd:Declared interim dividend @ 10 Indian rupees per share (100%) payable on and from March 22, 2016.