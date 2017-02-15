Edition:
India

CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)

CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,026.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs1,029.30
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,034.95
Day's Low
Rs1,023.10
Volume
461,220
Avg. Vol
579,661
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend of 10 rupees per share
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

CESC Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 10 per share.  Full Article

CESC Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

CESC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 15.74 billion rupees . CESC Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 1.52 billion rupees .CESC Ltd - net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 15.27 billion rupees.  Full Article

CESC Ltd Sept-qtr profit up about 2.5 pct
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

CESC Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 2.42 billion rupees . Sept quarter net sales 19.53 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees as per Ind AS; net sales was 17.54 billion rupees .  Full Article

CESC Ltd March-qtr profit up about 1.6 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

CESC Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.44 billion rupees year ago . India's CESC Ltd says March-quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees versus 14.01 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

CESC Ltd:Declared interim dividend @ 10 Indian rupees per share (100%) payable on and from March 22, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CESC Ltd News

BRIEF-India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct

* June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year

» More CESC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials