CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo:Approves dividend payment totaling 41.3 million Brazilian reais, to be paid until June 30.Says payment includes 9.5 million reais for common shares (0.0867 real per share), 13.6 million reais for preferred shares of class A (1.8245 real per share) and 18.3 million reais for preferred shares of class B (0.0867 real per share).Record date April 29.Ex-dividend date May 2.