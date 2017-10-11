Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7 pct from 9.8 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :TCS Capital Management LLC cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7.0 percent as of Oct 6 from a stake of 9.8 percent as of July 10 - SEC filing.

Central European Media Enterprises announces divestiture of assets

July 10 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd ::Central European Media Enterprises announces divestiture of assets to accelerate deleveraging.Cash purchase price is EUR 230.0 million (approximately $262.5 million).Proceeds will be used to repay EUR 250.8 million term loan due 2018.Deal to be accretive to CME's OIBDA margin as well as free cash flow,.CME's current average borrowing cost expected to decrease 275 basis points to 4.5% on repayment of 2018 term loan.

Broadcaster CME anticipates no impact of AT&T-Time Warner deal

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Broadcaster CME co-CEO Michael Del Nin says on conference call: anticipates proposed AT&T acquisition of Time Warner would not have impact on CME . CME's main shareholder is Time Warner . On Saturday, AT&T Inc said it had agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion [nL1N1CS0DF] [nL8N1CV1LE] Further company coverage: [CETV.O] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Broadcaster CME: 2016 OIBDA margin to be higher than 20 percent

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Broadcaster cme says we anticipate our full year oibda margin in 2016 will exceed our oibda margin of 20% in 2015 -filing . Broadcaster cme says cash paid for interest will be higher in 2016 than it was in 2015, plan to use cash to pay guarantee fee related to 2018 euro term loan payable in november . Broadcaster cme says as a result, we anticipate free cash flow for 2016 will decrease significantly from $55.5 million in 2015 . Broadcaster cme says expects lower market growth in romania in q4 versus q3 Further company coverage: [CETV.O] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Broadcaster CME's Czech station sees higher 2017 prices -MediaGuru.cz

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Czech unit sales executive says expects 2017 ad prices to rise 4 percent in Czech Republic -MediaGuru.cz . Jan Vlcek, sales director of Nova Group, tells MediaGuru.cz basic volume price list will go up by 3 percent, adjusting some coefficients which will result in additional 1 percent increase of the price according to projection . "This is a very conservative approach on our part, considering that market demand has exceeded its capacity potential in some periods of this year," he says referring to price list . "We see that the market is oversold. This year, significantly more GRPs have been sold on the whole market than last year. The best way how to respond is to reflect this situation in the price." . "The fundamental structure of our sales policy remains unchanged; we only introduced some minor adjustments concerning, for example, seasonal coefficients... For March, August and the first part of December we are raising the price by 5 percentage points. The other coefficients do not change." Further company coverage: [CETV.O] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Broadcaster CME sees Czech market revenue picking up

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Co-CEO Christoph Mainusch says expects revenue in Czech market for full year to grow faster than 1 percent seen in H1, already seeing good signs of this in July and August . Net revenue in biggest market, the Czech Republic, was down 2.3 percent in second quarter . CME says advertisers allocated more of their budgets for television to the first quarter of 2016 at lower season prices, which negatively impacted second quarter . CME estimates TV ad spending in its six markets grew 5 percent in H1 Further company coverage: [CETV.O] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Broadcaster CME plans to use cash to pay guarantee fee related to 2018 loan

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : says plans to use cash to pay guarantee fee related to 2018 euro term loan payable in november rather than electing to pay in kind Further company coverage: [CETV.O] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Broadcaster CME sees OIBDA growth of low to high teens in 2016

Central European Media Enterprises : confirms guidance, expects OIBDA growth of low to high teens at constant exchange rates in 2016 . expects unlevered free cash flow of $85 million - $95 million at actual rates in 2016 Further company coverage: [CETV.O] [CETV.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Central European Media Enterprises Q2 loss per share $0.98 from continuing operations

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Q2 operating profit $43.8 million - Reuters poll . Q2 revenue estimate $174.6 million - Reuters poll . Q2 oibda increased 12 percent at constant rates to us$ 53.6 million . Q2 operating income increased 18 percent at constant rates to us$ 43.9 million . Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016 . Q2 loss per share $0.98 from continuing operations . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $175.2 million . Q2 OIBDA estimate $49.2 million - reuters poll .Says "looking ahead to rest of 2016, we remain very upbeat about our prospects for further growth".