CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp :CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes.CES Energy Solutions Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell CDN $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due October 21, 2024​.CES Energy Solutions - ‍notes will be issued at par under new indenture and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning April 21, 2018​.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering . Canadian energy services & technology- elected to terminate offer to purchase for cash any and all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 .Canadian energy services-to terminate its offer to buy for cash any, all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 with cusip number 13566waa6.

Canadian Energy Services and Technology says it has sold $19.3 million in equity financing

Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp : Says it has sold $19.3 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2bii87d Further company coverage: [CEU.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Canadian energy services & technology • Q1 revenue c$137.1 million

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.11 . Qtrly ffo $0.01 . Canadian energy services & technology corp says "ces remains very cautious with its outlook as 2016 looks even more challenging than 2015" . Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016 and declares cash dividend .Q1 revenue c$137.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$151.2 million.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces cash dividend

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:Says it will pay cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on May 13 to shareholders of record date as on April 29.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces cash dividend

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:Says that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.018 per common share on February 12, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces reduced cash dividend and acquisition of Sialco Materials Limited

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:It will pay a cash dividend of $0.018 per common share on January 15, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.On an annualized basis the new dividend would be $0.216 per common share representing a 35% decrease from the previous annualized level of $0.33 per common share.CESTC estimates that it will conserve approximately $25 million in cash in 2016 based on the new dividend level.CESTC will use the cash to fund growth opportunities and preserve balance sheet strength.Also says acquisition Sialco Materials Limited.