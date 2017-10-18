Edition:
CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)

CEU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.68
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
483,404
52-wk High
$8.65
52-wk Low
$4.89

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp :CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes.CES Energy Solutions Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell CDN $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due October 21, 2024​.CES Energy Solutions - ‍notes will be issued at par under new indenture and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning April 21, 2018​.  Full Article

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering
Saturday, 18 Mar 2017 

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces termination of previously announced tender offer and concurrent proposed note offering . Canadian energy services & technology- elected to terminate offer to purchase for cash any and all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 .Canadian energy services-to terminate its offer to buy for cash any, all of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due april 17, 2020 with cusip number 13566waa6.  Full Article

Canadian Energy Services and Technology says it has sold $19.3 million in equity financing
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp : Says it has sold $19.3 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2bii87d Further company coverage: [CEU.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Canadian energy services & technology • Q1 revenue c$137.1 million
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.11 . Qtrly ffo $0.01 . Canadian energy services & technology corp says "ces remains very cautious with its outlook as 2016 looks even more challenging than 2015" . Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016 and declares cash dividend .Q1 revenue c$137.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$151.2 million.  Full Article

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces cash dividend
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:Says it will pay cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on May 13 to shareholders of record date as on April 29.  Full Article

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces cash dividend
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:Says that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.018 per common share on February 12, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces reduced cash dividend and acquisition of Sialco Materials Limited
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:It will pay a cash dividend of $0.018 per common share on January 15, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.On an annualized basis the new dividend would be $0.216 per common share representing a 35% decrease from the previous annualized level of $0.33 per common share.CESTC estimates that it will conserve approximately $25 million in cash in 2016 based on the new dividend level.CESTC will use the cash to fund growth opportunities and preserve balance sheet strength.Also says acquisition Sialco Materials Limited.  Full Article

BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

* CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

