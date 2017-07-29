CEZ as (CEZP.PR)
458.00CZK
6:17pm IST
0.00Kč (+0.00%)
458.00Kč
456.90Kč
460.00Kč
455.30Kč
111,431
429,167
472.50Kč
392.80Kč
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CEZ to re-launch production at Temelin unit 2 next week
July 29 (Reuters) - Cez As
CEZ's Esco unit completes acquisition of AZ Klima
Cez As
CEZ says restart of Temelin unit 2 will be delayed by several days
: CEZ says start of nucelar plant Temelin Unit 2 will be delayed by several days . The over 1,000 MW Temelin unit 2 was due to restart on Thursday; delay due to safety valve repair Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)). Full Article
CEZ says no changes to dividend policy
CEZ : CFO Martin Novak, asked about posibility of an increased dividend payout ratio, says too early to talk about any changes to dividend policy . CEO Daniel Benes says dividend policy valid, no revision . CEZ paid CZK 40 dividend for 2015, same as year before .Dividend policy calls for 60-80 pct of net profit in dividends. Full Article
CEZ cuts 2016 EBITDA guidance to CZK 58 bln
Cez As
CEZ cuts 2016 EBITDA guidance to CZK 58 bln
Cez As
Prague bourse says H1 trading volume falls 14.5 pct
: Prague stock exchange says H1 trading volume down 14.5 percent to CZK 78.52 billion ($3.22 billion) . says average daily volume CZK 618.25 million . CEZ
CEZ says submitted non-binding bid for Polish assets of EdF
Cez says : four heating plants and four heating plants with heat distribution for sale by EdF .installeled capacity 1.4 GW in power and 4.4 GW in thermal. Full Article
CEZ shareholders meeting approves dividend CZK40/share
Cez As
CEZ guidance unchanged after announcement of Dukovany plant outages
Cez As
Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
PRAGUE, Oct 19 Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.