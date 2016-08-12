Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canaccord Genuity conversion privilege of preferred shares

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity group inc. Announces conversion privilege of cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series a .There are currently 4.5 million series a preferred shares outstanding.

Canaccord Genuity discloses normal course issuer bid

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity Group Inc discloses normal course issuer bid . Filed notice for a normal course issuer bid to provide choice of purchasing up to a maximum of 5.6 million of its common shares .Purchases under normal course issuer bid expected to be able to commence on August 15, 2016, and will continue for one year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 EPS C$0.05 excluding items

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Q1 earnings per share c$0.05 excluding items . Q1 revenue fell 3.9 percent to c$206.2 million . Canaccord Genuity group inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.04 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Aum in canada and aum in uk & europe and australia were $33 billion at end of q1/17 .Canaccord Genuity group inc says "expect continuing challenges for our uk and europe capital markets operations given uncertainty in that region".

Canaccord Genuity to sell up to 6.9 mln units in private placement

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Each unit consists of one common share one-half of one common share purchase warrant . Non-brokered private placement for up to 6.9 million units to employees of company at a purchase price of C$4.17 per unit . Intends to use proceeds of private placement to fund company's independent employee benefits trusts .Canaccord Genuity Group Inc announces private placement.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - What job cuts to expect from Canaccord in Canada - GLOBML

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has made deep staffing cuts to its British operations and is planning significant reductions in Canada and the United States amid an industry-wide collapse in revenues.- GLOBML.Sources close to the company said the Vancouver-based independent brokerage has laid off roughly 55 people in Britain - or 20 per cent of its head count there.Canaccord is also in the process of cutting investment bankers, analysts and traders in North America - but unlike the mass-layoff approach in Britain, the job losses in Canada and the United States are being rolled out more slowly.In addition to its selective front office cuts, sources said Canaccord is planning to announce a large one-time cut to its North American back-office team. That will affect individuals in departments such as compliance, IT and accounting in Toronto and New York.When reached via e-mail, Canaccord chief executive officer Daniel Daviau said he could not make any comment in advance of the company's quarterly financial results, which will be unveiled on Thursday.Shares in Canaccord fell by more than 7 per cent on Wednesday. The company has lost about half of its market value since mid-June.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's board approves cash dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:Says that on Nov. 4, the board also approved cash dividend of $0.34375 per series A preferred share payable on Dec. 31, with a record date of Dec. 18.Cash dividend of $0.359375 per series C preferred share payable on Dec. 31, to series C preferred shareholders of record as at Dec. 18.