Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp :Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion.Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor's US South Sawmill operations.Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co's US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019.

Canfor Corp: Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.27 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q1 of 2016 . Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter . Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016 .Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing.