Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Calfrac Well Services Q2 loss per share c$0.36

Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Co is optimistic that 2017 activity will improve year-over-year, but visibility remains uncertain at this time . Calfrac announces second quarter results . Q2 revenue c$150.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$151.9 million . Q2 loss per share c$0.36 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd Posts Q1 loss c$0.47/shr; Says in total, about 500 employees were affected by cost initiative - Reuters News

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Calfrac announces first quarter results.Q1 loss per share c$0.47.Q1 revenue c$216.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$240.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$ -0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Calfrac says in total, approximately 500 employees were affected by cost initiative which decreased company's global headcount to approximately 2,600.Calfrac says Canadian, U.S., corporate headcount have declined about 60 percent, 70 percent and 35 percent, respectively, since beginning of 2015.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd announces retirement of CFO

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Michael J. (Mick) McNulty, Calfrac's Chief Financial Officer, has advised Calfrac's board of directors and executive management team that he intends to retire by March 2016.Calfrac has initiated a search process.

Calfrac Well Services announces $27.5 million bought deal private placement

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Enters into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,370,370 common shares of Calfrac at a price of $1.35 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million.Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be held in a segregated account such that they may be utilized in the calculation of EBITDA towards Calfrac's covenant to maintain a specified funded debt to EBITDA ratio.

Calfrac Well Services announces dividend

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:declared a dividend pursuant to its quarterly dividend policy.dividend of $0.015625 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.