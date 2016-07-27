Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Centerra Gold announces quarterly dividend of C$0.04 per share

Centerra Gold Inc :Centerra Gold announces quarterly dividend of c$0.04 per share.

Centerra Gold qtrly EPS $0.01

Centerra Gold Inc : Qtrly revenue $161.6 million versus $146.8 million . "lowered our overall expected capital expenditures for year to $140 million a 48% decrease, excluding capitalized stripping" . Says revised its 2016 forecast to reflect lower operating costs, capital expenditures and dd&a expense at kumtor . Centerra gold favourably revises 2016 guidance and reports second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share $0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Narrowing expected gold production to 500,000 - 530,000 ounces for the full year.

Riverside Resources says signed option agreement with Centerra Gold

Riverside Resources : Signed option agreement with Centerra Gold for Glor Gold project .Centerra to have option to earn 70 pct interest in project by funding US$3.5 million in exploration work over next 4 years.

Centerra Gold to buy Thompson Creek Metals for $1.1 bln

Centerra Gold Inc : Centerra Gold and Thompson Creek announce transformational business combination . Total transaction value, including assumption of capital lease obligations, is equal to approx. $1.1 billion . Centerra will redeem all of Thompson Creek's secured and unsecured notes at their call price plus accrued and unpaid interest . Arrangement agreement has been approved by board of directors of each of Centerra and Thompson Creek . Endako, Thompson Creek mines will be kept on care and maintenance, Thompson Creek mill will continue to be used as concentrate upgrade facility . Exchange ratio for deal implies consideration of c$0.79 per thompson creek common share . Upon deal closing, Royal Gold's 52.25% gold streaming interest at mount milligan to be amended to 35% gold stream, 18.75% copper stream . Redemption of Thompson Creek's 9.75% secured notes to also be financed with c$170 million bought deal subscription receipt offering . Upon completion, existing Centerra, Creek shareholders expected to own about 92% and 8%, respectively, of pro forma company . Deal expected to be accretive to cash flow, NAV, reserves and production per share . Addition of secondary crushing at Mount Milligan mine by year end 2016, as planned, expected to increase throughput to over 62,500 tpd . All Thompson Creek outstanding shares will be exchanged on basis of 0.0988 of centerra share for each Thompson Creek common share.

Royal Gold supports Centerra Gold-Thompson Creek transaction

Royal Gold Inc : Supports Centerra Gold/Thompson Creek transaction . Co's security position related to Mount Milligan will remain unchanged with respect to gold and will be amended to include copper . Expects about two-thirds of future net revenue from Mount Milligan will be gold related and one-third copper related over next ten years . After transition to amended stream, expects about 85% of its total net revenue will come from precious metals and 15% from base metals . Royal Gold will continue to pay $435 per ounce of gold delivered and will pay 15% of spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered . Estimates amendment at Mount Milligan interest to be value neutral on a discounted cash flow basis . Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended conditional on closing of Centerra's acquisition of Thompson Creek .Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended to a 35% gold stream and 18.75% copper stream on closing of deal.

Centerra Gold announces C$170 mln bought deal financing

Centerra Gold Inc : Announces c$170 million bought deal financing . Upon completion of deal, existing Centerra, Thompson Creek shareholders are expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma company . Bought deal financing of 23.1 million subscription receipts at a price of c$7.35 per subscription receipt . Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund redemption of secured and unsecured notes of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc .Thompson Creek shareholders expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma co, respectively, on a fully-diluted in--money basis.

Centerra Gold says Kumtor Mine gets 2016 mine plan approval

Centerra Gold Inc : Centerra Gold reports Kumtor Mine receives 2016 mine plan approval .Says Kumtor now has all necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout second half of 2016.

Centerra Gold says Kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits

Centerra Gold Inc : Centerra reports kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits . Centerra reports kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits . Kumtor operation has received its 2016 maximum allowable emissions permit from kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental protection and forestry . Mae permit is valid until december 31, 2016 and is first new mae permit issued by saepf to kumtor since 2014 . Kumtor will have necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout second half of 2016 .Environmental expertise (approval) of kumtor's 2016 mine plan is expected to be received before june 30..