China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd <2099.HK>: Chinagoldintl-continuing connected transactions and major transaction in relation to loan framework agreement <2099.HK> . Company entered into a loan framework agreement with China national gold . Revolving loan(s) in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$200 million .

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd : China Gold International reports 2016 first quarter results . Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $65.6 million . Gold production at CSH mine decreased by 11 pct to 36,703 ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016 . Projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016 .Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds (18,000 tonnes) in 2016.

China Gold International Resources Corp:Says Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Corp Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a loan facility agreement with a syndicate of banks.Pursuant to which lenders agreed to lend to Tibet Huatailong the aggregate principal amount of RMB3.98 billion, approximately USD627 million.Says timing and the amount of the drawdowns from the Loan Facility will be determined by the Company according to its actual needs.Loan facility is repayable in full by Tibet Huatailong to the Lenders on November 2029.