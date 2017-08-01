Edition:
India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.BO)

CGPO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

81.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs81.95
Open
Rs82.95
Day's High
Rs82.95
Day's Low
Rs80.80
Volume
82,313
Avg. Vol
228,731
52-wk High
Rs97.30
52-wk Low
Rs55.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc​ post divestment.Says ‍proceeds from divestment will be used to retire substantial portion of company's international debts​.  Full Article

Crompton Greaves gets members' nod for appointing Neelkant Kollengode as CEO, MD
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of CEO, MD Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode . Gets members' nod for sale of non-India transmission and distribution businesses .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves posts June-qtr consol loss
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 495.7 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 14.24 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 484.2 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 147 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.28 billion rupees .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves says fire breaks out at Mumbai transformer office
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Fire broke out at the company's transformer office building in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai . There were no casualties or injuries . Says an investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is in progress . Fire was restricted to the office area and the manufacturing facilities were not impacted . Contingency plans are being activated to restore operational normalcy of affected areas . Customer deliveries will not be hampered .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves seeks members' nod to apopint Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode as CEO, MD
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of CEO and MD - Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode . Says seeks members' nod for sale of non-India transmission and distribution (T&D) businesses .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves March-qtr consol loss narrows
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : March-quarter consol net loss 1.02 billion rupees versus net loss of 1.92 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 16.70 billion rupees versus 15.75 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves signs share purchase agreement with Pauwels Spaco
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Appointed investment bankers who have initiated process of identifying investors/buyers for other international b2b automation business . Signed share purchase agreement with pauwels spaco for power business .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd News

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves leads race to buy Kenstar, offers 14 bln rupees - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

» More CGPO.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials