CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc​ post divestment.Says ‍proceeds from divestment will be used to retire substantial portion of company's international debts​.

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of CEO, MD Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode . Gets members' nod for sale of non-India transmission and distribution businesses .

Crompton Greaves posts June-qtr consol loss

Crompton Greaves Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 495.7 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 14.24 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 484.2 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 147 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.28 billion rupees .

Crompton Greaves says fire breaks out at Mumbai transformer office

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Fire broke out at the company's transformer office building in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai . There were no casualties or injuries . Says an investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is in progress . Fire was restricted to the office area and the manufacturing facilities were not impacted . Contingency plans are being activated to restore operational normalcy of affected areas . Customer deliveries will not be hampered .

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of CEO and MD - Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode . Says seeks members' nod for sale of non-India transmission and distribution (T&D) businesses .

Crompton Greaves March-qtr consol loss narrows

Crompton Greaves Ltd : March-quarter consol net loss 1.02 billion rupees versus net loss of 1.92 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 16.70 billion rupees versus 15.75 billion rupees year ago .

Crompton Greaves signs share purchase agreement with Pauwels Spaco

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Appointed investment bankers who have initiated process of identifying investors/buyers for other international b2b automation business . Signed share purchase agreement with pauwels spaco for power business .