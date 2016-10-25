Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beneteau FY revenue up at 1,083.5 million euros

Beneteau SA :FY revenue 1,083.5 million euros ($1.18 billion) versus 969.5 million euros year ago.

Beneteau reports Q3 revenue of 371.3 million euros, confirms FY guidance

Beneteau SA : Reports Q3 revenue of 371.3 million euros ($411.73 million) . Confirms guidance for FY 2015-2016 current operating income and high growth of net income . Level of cumulative order intake at the end of May 2016 is 842 million euros, up 11.5 pct at constant exchange rates . Says current uncertain environment limiting visibility concerning changes in orders for last three months of the year .Says it is important to remain cautious in view of current uncertain environment, marked by external factors, including Brexit.

Beneteau comments on FY 2016 guidance

Beneteau SA:Sees for FY 2016 stability of recurring operating income, increase in net income.

Beneteau issues ‍forecasts for 2015/16

Beneteau SA:‍Forecasts for 2015/16: growth of around 15 pct for Boat business.Forecast for 2015/16: around 55 million euros forecast for group income from ordinary operations, an increase of around 60 pct​‍​ ‍.Boat business' revenues for FY 2015/16 are estimated at 950 million euros, with year-on-year growth of over 15 pct​ ‍.FY 2014/15 income from ordinary operations will be close to 55 million euros, compared with 34.4 million euros previous year​.‍Targets net debt reduced to zero by end of financial year​.

Beneteau proposes dividend for FY 2014/15

Beneteau SA:Proposes dividend of 0.06 euro per share for FY 2014/15.