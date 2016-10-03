Edition:
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)

CHE_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$19.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
215,655
52-wk High
$20.02
52-wk Low
$16.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus for about $884 mln
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus . Chemtrade to present offer directly to shareholders after Canexus board of directors "repeatedly refuses to engage" . Chemtrade to offer $1.50 in cash per Canexus common share. .Offer values Canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $884 million.  Full Article

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports Q2 revenue C$304.2 mln
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports 2016 second quarter results .Q2 revenue C$304.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$346.4 million.  Full Article

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares February Distribution
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund:declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the month of February 2016.payable on March 31, 2016 to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund News

BRIEF-Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures

* Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

