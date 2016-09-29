Chemring Group Plc : Contract win . Chemring australia has been awarded an a$18 million contract by Australian department of defence . Up to 50 man-portable systems will be delivered during first 18 months of contract .Contract to supply chemring's resolve 3 electronic warfare manpack system.
Full Article
Chemring Group Plc : Expectations for FY16 full year trading remain unchanged . Revenue in three month period to 31 July 2016 was £109.1 million, an increase of 20.2 pct compared with £90.8 million in same period last year . Group's order book at 31 July 2016 was £665.9 million, 12.6 pct higher than order book of £591.3 million at 30 April 2016 . Net debt at 31 July 2016 was £147.0 million (30 April 2016: £114.4 million) . Recent weakening of sterling, principally against us dollar, accounts for £50.5 million of growth in order book . Trading on 40mm ammunition contract to an end user in Middle East is progressing in line with our expectations . Received a $3.1 million research and development contract for US next generation chemical detection program of record . Order book at 31 July 2016 was £665.9 million, 12.6 pct higher than order book of £591.3 million at 30 April 2016 . Recent weakening of sterling, principally against US dollar, accounts for £50.5 million of growth in order book . Net debt at 31 July 2016 was £147.0 million (30 April 2016: £114.4 million) .Has now been agreed that Steve will leave group on 30 Sept 2016 and his role will be covered on an interim basis by Andrew Davies, deputy group finance director.
Full Article
Chemring Group Plc : Steve Bowers, group finance director, has informed board of his intention to leave group to take up an appointment as chief financial officer of Herbert Smith Freehills. .Steve will remain with Chemring to effect an orderly transition..
Full Article
Chemring Group Plc : H1 revenue 180.1 mln stg versus 161.7 mln stg year ago . H1 underlying loss before tax 4.0 mln stg versus 1.3 mln stg a year ago . H1 order book increased to 591.3 mln stg . FY16 full year anticipated to be slightly below market expectations . Board's current order book assessment is that FY16 out-turn is likely to be slightly below market expectations .H1 revenue rose 11.4 pct to 180.1 mln stg.
Full Article
Chemring Group PLC:Announce the appointment of Carl-Peter Forster as an independent non-executive director and Chairman-designate.Carl-Peter joins the Board with effect from 1 May 2016 and will succeed Peter Hickson as Chairman of the Board following Peter's retirement on 1 July 2016.
Full Article