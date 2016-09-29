Chemring Group Plc : Expectations for FY16 full year trading remain unchanged . Revenue in three month period to 31 July 2016 was £109.1 million, an increase of 20.2 pct compared with £90.8 million in same period last year . Group's order book at 31 July 2016 was £665.9 million, 12.6 pct higher than order book of £591.3 million at 30 April 2016 . Net debt at 31 July 2016 was £147.0 million (30 April 2016: £114.4 million) . Recent weakening of sterling, principally against us dollar, accounts for £50.5 million of growth in order book . Trading on 40mm ammunition contract to an end user in Middle East is progressing in line with our expectations . Received a $3.1 million research and development contract for US next generation chemical detection program of record . Order book at 31 July 2016 was £665.9 million, 12.6 pct higher than order book of £591.3 million at 30 April 2016 . Recent weakening of sterling, principally against US dollar, accounts for £50.5 million of growth in order book . Net debt at 31 July 2016 was £147.0 million (30 April 2016: £114.4 million) .Has now been agreed that Steve will leave group on 30 Sept 2016 and his role will be covered on an interim basis by Andrew Davies, deputy group finance director.