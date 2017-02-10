India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .