Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs145.65
Open
Rs147.00
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs144.50
Volume
594,311
Avg. Vol
925,876
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals posts Dec-qtr profit
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 24.35 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.59 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 28.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals June-qtr profit down 6 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales 19.08 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 23.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .  Full Article

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals says 3 units cease to be co's subsidiaries
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Fertilizers & chemicals - units isgn solutions,isgn fulfillment agency,isgn fulfillment service, ceased to be subsidiaries of the company .  Full Article

