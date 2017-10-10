Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHASE 1 CLEARANCE AND UPDATE.‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONFIRMED ON 9 OCTOBER 2017 THAT IT HAS CLEARED UNCONDITIONALLY ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS BIDCO FOLLOWING A PHASE I REVIEW​.‍ALL CONDITIONS TO SCHEME RELATING TO MERGER CONTROL HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED​.

Safilo Group SpA : Safilo and Jimmy Choo confirm the renewal of their eyewear license agreement to the end of 2023 .New agreement also includes the launch of a Jimmy Choo men's collection, with a first capsule edition to be presented starting from January 2018.