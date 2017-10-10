Edition:
India

Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

CHOO.L on London Stock Exchange

229.70GBp
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
229.70
Open
229.90
Day's High
230.00
Day's Low
229.70
Volume
17,758
Avg. Vol
1,288,458
52-wk High
236.00
52-wk Low
120.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jimmy Choo says European Commission clears Michael Kors deal
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHASE 1 CLEARANCE AND UPDATE.‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONFIRMED ON 9 OCTOBER 2017 THAT IT HAS CLEARED UNCONDITIONALLY ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS BIDCO FOLLOWING A PHASE I REVIEW​.‍ALL CONDITIONS TO SCHEME RELATING TO MERGER CONTROL HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED​.  Full Article

Safilo and Jimmy Choo renew eyewear license agreement to end of 2023
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Safilo Group SpA : Safilo and Jimmy Choo confirm the renewal of their eyewear license agreement to the end of 2023 .New agreement also includes the launch of a Jimmy Choo men's collection, with a first capsule edition to be presented starting from January 2018.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jimmy Choo PLC News

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

» More CHOO.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials