Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
300.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
305.00
Open
300.00
Day's High
300.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
46,094
Avg. Vol
78,097
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)