Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)
12.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$12.70
--
--
--
--
11,718
$14.60
$10.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016
Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016
Chesswood Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.69
Chesswood Group Ltd announces agreement to sell EcoHome Financial
Chesswood Group Ltd:Has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its EcoHome Financial Inc subsidiary to Dealnet Capital Corp price of approximately $35.0 million. Full Article
Chesswood Group Ltd annouces January 2016 dividend
Chesswood Group Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of January.Payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016, and will be paid on February 16, 2016. Full Article
Chesswood Group announces Dec. 2015 dividend
Chesswood Group Ltd:Announced a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of December.Dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015, and will be paid on January 15, 2016. Full Article
Chesswood Group Limited announces November 2015 dividend
Chesswood Group Limited:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of November.Payable to shareholders of record date as on November 30 and will be paid on December 15. Full Article
BRIEF-Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility
* Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility