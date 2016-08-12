Edition:
India

Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

CHW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,718
52-wk High
$14.60
52-wk Low
$10.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Chesswood Group Ltd : Chesswood announces second quarter results for 2016 . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage: [CHW.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Chesswood Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.69
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Chesswood Group Ltd : Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.69 .Chesswood announces record first quarter in 2016.  Full Article

Chesswood Group Ltd announces agreement to sell EcoHome Financial
Friday, 22 Jan 2016 

Chesswood Group Ltd:Has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its EcoHome Financial Inc subsidiary to Dealnet Capital Corp price of approximately $35.0 million.  Full Article

Chesswood Group Ltd annouces January 2016 dividend
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

Chesswood Group Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of January.Payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016, and will be paid on February 16, 2016.  Full Article

Chesswood Group announces Dec. 2015 dividend
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Chesswood Group Ltd:Announced a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of December.Dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015, and will be paid on January 15, 2016.  Full Article

Chesswood Group Limited announces November 2015 dividend
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Chesswood Group Limited:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of November.Payable to shareholders of record date as on November 30 and will be paid on December 15.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

