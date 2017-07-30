Edition:
Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£41.00
Open
£41.00
Day's High
£41.40
Day's Low
£41.00
Volume
138,337
Avg. Vol
183,961
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole Egypt H1 profit rises
Sunday, 30 Jul 2017 

July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 949 MILLION VERSUS EGP 632.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.22 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 941.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 630.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.23 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.47 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
Sunday, 7 May 2017 

May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago.Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.09 billion versus EGP 711.2 million year ago.Board appoints Asim Rajb as chairman.  Full Article

