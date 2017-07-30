July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 949 MILLION VERSUS EGP 632.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.22 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 941.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 630.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.23 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.47 BILLION YEAR AGO.

May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago.Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.09 billion versus EGP 711.2 million year ago.Board appoints Asim Rajb as chairman.