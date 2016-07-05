Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cielo to increase its stake in Multidisplay to 91.44 pct

Cielo SA :Announced on Monday that it would increase its stake in Multidisplay Comercio e Servicos Tecnologicos SA to 91.44 percent from 50.01 percent, with an investment of 82.7 million Brazilian reais ($25.1 million).

Cielo SA announces dividend and own capital interest payment

Cielo SA:Says it has approved dividend and own capital interest payment in the total amount of 540.9 million Brazilian reais.Says of the total amount, 139.4 million reais will be paid out as own capital interest and 401.5 million reais will be paid out as dividend.Says value per share for dividend is of 0.2134 real and gross value per share for own capital interest is of 0.0741 real.Says payment will be made on March 31 to the shareholders on record on March 11.Says shares will be traded ex-dividend and ex-interest as of March 14.

Cielo SA to propose capital increase and distribute new shares as bonus

Cielo SA:Says will propose capital increase of 1.0 billion Brazilian reais to 3.5 billion reais from 2.5 billion reais, by issuing 377.3 million common shares without par value.Says will propose to attribute to shareholders, free of charge, a bonus of 1 new common share per each 5 shares.Says record date is April 8.Says shares will be traded without right of bonus as of April 11.Says, for tax purposes, there will be a value of 2.65 reais attributed to bonus shares.Sees shares to be attributed to shareholders on April 14.