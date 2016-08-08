Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)
CIMSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.96TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25TL (-1.76%)
Prev Close
14.21TL
Open
14.22TL
Day's High
14.33TL
Day's Low
13.96TL
Volume
377,792
Avg. Vol
218,491
52-wk High
18.32TL
52-wk Low
13.80TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cimsa Cimento Q2 net profit slightly down at 86.0 mln lira
Cimsa Cimento
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board. Full Article
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Cimsa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 . Full Article