UK's competition watchdog clears Cineworld- Empire Cinemas deal

UK's CMA : UK's CMA - not to refer acquisition by cineworld group plc of five cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited to a phase 2 investigation .UK's CMA - has cleared the acquisition by cineworld group plc of 5 cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited.

UK's CMA says Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal could hurt competiton

Competition and Markets Authority: Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in any market or markets in the United Kingdom Further company coverage: [CINE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Cineworld Group says completed acquisition of five cinemas

Cineworld Group Plc :It has completed acquisition of five cinemas from Cinema Holdings Limited, holding company of Empire Cinema Limited.

Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct

Cineworld Group Plc : Interim dividend 5.2 penceper share . H1 uk & ireland revenue growth of 3.0%, . H1 ROW revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a constant currency . H1 adjusted profit before tax remains broadly flat at 39.4 mln stg . H1 statutory profit after tax decreased to 24.4 mln stg, predominantly due to a 6.4 mln stg one-off gain on a disposal in prior year period . H1 admissions growth of 2.7 pct to 46.1 mln . Group revenue growth of 8.4 pct on a statutory basis and 6.8 pct on a constant currency basis 1 . H1 ebitda growth of 9.0 pct on a statutory basis and 7.2 pct on a constant currency basis; . Adverse currency movements of 6.1 mln stg compared to an exchange rate gain of 8.9 mln stg in prior year period . Net debt broadly flat at 250.3 mln stg compared to 245.2 mln stg at 31 December 2015. . Results for first half of year are in-line with our expectations .We remain confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations.".

Cineworld buys 5 cinemas

Cineworld Group Plc : Acquisition of 5 cinemas from cinema holdings, holding co of Empire Cinema Limited and sale to Empire of three screen Cineworld Haymarket .Cineworld will pay Empire an aggregate consideration of 94 million gbp 1 for transaction.

Imax says co, Cineworld sign five-theatre agreement

Imax Corp : Imax and cineworld group plc sign five-theatre agreement .Under terms of agreement, theatres will be installed in new multiplexes in uk and across other european markets.

Cineworld confident of delivering in-line FY performance

Cineworld Group Plc :For 19 week period ended 12 May 2016, solid revenue growth of 9.8 pct for group was achieved.