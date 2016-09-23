CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CI Investments to merge six funds into other funds
CI Investments : CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates . CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup . CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds . CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016 .CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016. Full Article
CI Financial reports assets under management
Ci Financial Corp
CI Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.47
CI Financial Corp
CI Financial says intends to purchase up to 10 mlm of shares by way of normal course issuer bid
CI Financial Corp : Intends to purchase up to 10 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid . Ci financial corp says it is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on june 18, 2016 and will terminate on june 17, 2017 .Ci financial renews normal course issuer bid. Full Article
CI Financial says Peter Anderson to succeed Stephen Macphail as CEO
CI Financial Corp
CI Financial Corp raises dividend 5 pct
CI Financial Corp:Board of Directors declared a 5 pct increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.115 per share.Payable on each of June 15, July 15, and August 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31, June 30 and July 31, 2016, respectively. Full Article
CI Financial Corp comments on osc no-contest settlement - Reuters
CI Financial Corp:Comments on osc no-contest settlement.Will release audited financial results later which include provision of $10.75 million for remediation of administrative error.Settlement agreement is in respect of an administrative error that Ci Investments discovered in April 2015.Remediation plan will return the entire amount of the accumulated interest to current and former investors in the funds. Full Article
CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing
CI Financial Corp:Announces new debenture financing.Says has entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $450 million.Says debt securities have a term of five years and carry an interest rate of 2.645% payable semi-annually. Full Article
BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion