CI Investments to merge six funds into other funds

CI Investments : CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates . CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup . CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds . CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016 .CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016.

CI Financial reports assets under management

Ci Financial Corp : Assets under management at August 31, 2016 of $112.4 billion and total assets of $149.3 billion. . average aum for quarter-to-date were $112.1 billion, representing an increase of $3.1 billion or 2.9 percent from average for Q2 of 2016 . Assets under management increased by $5.0 billion or 4.7 percent year over year and were down slightly in month of August .Average assets under management for year-to-date were $109.2 billion, up 0.7 percent from average for fiscal year 2015.

CI Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.47

CI Financial Corp : CI Financial reports second quarter results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.47 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Average assets under management were $109.0 billion in Q2 of 2016 .Average assets under management at quarter end up 2 percent from prior quarter average of $107.3 billion.

CI Financial says intends to purchase up to 10 mlm of shares by way of normal course issuer bid

CI Financial Corp : Intends to purchase up to 10 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid . Ci financial corp says it is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on june 18, 2016 and will terminate on june 17, 2017 .Ci financial renews normal course issuer bid.

CI Financial says Peter Anderson to succeed Stephen Macphail as CEO

CI Financial Corp : Peter anderson will succeed Stephen Macphail as chief executive officer of corporation effective june 1, 2016 .CI Financial announces date for retirement of Stephen Macphail and appointment of Peter Anderson as CEO.

CI Financial Corp raises dividend 5 pct

CI Financial Corp:Board of Directors declared a 5 pct increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.115 per share.Payable on each of June 15, July 15, and August 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31, June 30 and July 31, 2016, respectively.

CI Financial Corp comments on osc no-contest settlement - Reuters

CI Financial Corp:Comments on osc no-contest settlement.Will release audited financial results later which include provision of $10.75 million for remediation of administrative error.Settlement agreement is in respect of an administrative error that Ci Investments discovered in April 2015.Remediation plan will return the entire amount of the accumulated interest to current and former investors in the funds.

CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing

CI Financial Corp:Announces new debenture financing.Says has entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $450 million.Says debt securities have a term of five years and carry an interest rate of 2.645% payable semi-annually.