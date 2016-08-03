Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cardinal Energy qtrly loss per share $0.52

Cardinal Energy Ltd : Cardinal energy ltd. Announces second quarter results . Increased its base capital expenditure budget by $10 million for last half of 2016 . Cardinal's credit facility was renewed at $150 million and $25 million was drawn at end of q2 2016 . Cardinal energy ltd says will continue to work towards increasing liability management ratio to exceed 2.0 in 2017 . Production for q2 was 14,621 boe/d, an increase of 3% over q1 2016 and an increase of 29% over q2 2015 . Qtrly loss per share $0.52 .Revised capex expected to result in average production of 15,100 boe/d in q4, up from previous guidance of 14,600 boe/d.

Cardinal Energy closes equity financing and renewes credit facility

Cardinal Energy Ltd : Credit facilities available to company were unchanged at $150 million and borrowing base was amended to $250 million .Cardinal energy ltd. Announces closing of equity financing and renewal of credit facility.

Cardinal confirms dividend of $0.035/shr to be paid on July 15

Cardinal Energy Ltd :Confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on July 15, 2016 to shareholders.

Cardinal Energy increases previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 mln

Cardinal Energy Ltd : Has increased size of its previously announced public offering to 6,500,000 common shares . Maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under offering is approximately $66.9 million .Cardinal Energy Ltd announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 million.

Cardinal Energy says agreed to $50 mln bought deal financing

Cardinal Energy Ltd : Underwriters will have option to purchase additional 535,000 common shares issued under offering to cover over-allotments . Cardinal Energy Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially reduce indebtedness . Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million shares for $9.35 per common share . Following closing of offering, Cardinal expects to increase its base capital expenditure budget and update its 2016 guidance . Net bank debt, following closing of offering, is expected to be approximately $40 million .Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces $50 million bought deal financing.

Cardinal Energy Ltd confirms monthly dividend for April

Cardinal Energy Ltd:Confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on May 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of April 27, 2016.

Cardinal Energy Ltd confirms monthly dividend for February

Cardinal Energy Ltd:Confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 29.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for December and Credit Facility Renewal

Cardinal Energy Ltd:confirms that a dividend of $0.07 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2015.Cardinal has chosen to set its credit facilities at $150 million which is the same level it was at prior to the review. Cardinal expects to have drawn approximately $90 million on its credit facilities at year end.

Cardinal Energy Ltd confirms monthly dividend for November

Cardinal Energy Ltd:Confirms that a dividend of $0.07 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of November 26, 2015.

Cardinal Energy Ltd gives FY 2015 production guidance

Cardinal Energy Ltd:Expects exit production for FY 2015 to be 14,500 boe/d after giving effect to the Mitsue acquisition.