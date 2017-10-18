Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end results.Q4 earnings per share C$0.14.Q4 revenue C$381.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$389.7 million.Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.22.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍total value of transaction is approximately $200 million​.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ until transaction closes​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc ::co's ‍ Nelvana, Discovery Communications form venture to produce content for kids' market in Canada, Latin America, around world​‍​.

Corus Entertainment Inc : Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Q3 loss per share c$0.10 . Q3 revenue c$360.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$374.6 million . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.34.

Corus Entertainment Inc: Announced extended partnership with Turner's Cartoon Network in a new multi-year broadcast and merchandise deal .As exclusive merchandising agent, Nelvana will develop a wide array of licensed merchandise for Cartoon Network's properties.

Corus Entertainment Inc : Says john gossling appointed cfo . Corus is pleased to announce appointment of john gossling as executive vice president and chief financial officer . Says john gossling and tom peddie will work together through end of august 2016 .Corus entertainment announces retirement of cfo, tom peddie.

Corus Entertainment Inc:completed its previously announced $2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc:Announces pricing of public offering and concurrent private placement of subscription receipts.Entered underwriting agreement to sell 25.4 million subscription receipts at a price of $9.00 per subscription receipt.

Corus Entertainment Inc:To acquire Shaw media in transformational acquisition.Says deal valued at C$2.65 billion.Says acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.Says deal be paid through a combination of cash and Corus class b shares.Combination expected to generate $40-$50 million of annual cost synergies in addition to significant revenue synergies.Under terms of transaction, Corus agreed to acquire 100% of Shaw media for a total purchase price of $2.65 billion.Says rbc capital markets is providing fully committed financing in connection with the transaction.Says Corus intends to maintain its current annualized dividend of $1.14 per class b share.Corus intends to redeem 4.25% senior unsecured notes due February 2, 2020, of which $550 million principal is outstanding.Acquisition and refinancing of Corus debt will be funded with $2.3 billion of committed credit facilities, $560 million bridge financing.Sci will own approximately 39% of corus' total issued equity, including class a and b shares.Says sci has agreed to hold and not sell any of its Corus class b shares for the first 12 months following closing.Sci agreed to have 100% of Corus class b shares participate in corus' dividend reinvestment plan until at least August 31, 2017.