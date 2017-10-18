Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Corus Entertainment Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus, Discovery announce venture to produce kids content
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss per share c$0.10
Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment extends partnership with Cartoon Network
Corus Entertainment Inc: Announced extended partnership with Turner's Cartoon Network in a new multi-year broadcast and merchandise deal .As exclusive merchandising agent, Nelvana will develop a wide array of licensed merchandise for Cartoon Network's properties. Full Article
Corus Entertainment says CFO Tom Peddie retires
Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment Completes Acquisition of Shaw Media
Corus Entertainment Inc:completed its previously announced $2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc. Full Article
Corus Entertainment Inc announces pricing of public offering and concurrent private placement of subscription receipts
Corus Entertainment Inc:Announces pricing of public offering and concurrent private placement of subscription receipts.Entered underwriting agreement to sell 25.4 million subscription receipts at a price of $9.00 per subscription receipt. Full Article
Corus Entertainment Inc to acquire Shaw media in a deal valued at C$2.65 billion
Corus Entertainment Inc:To acquire Shaw media in transformational acquisition.Says deal valued at C$2.65 billion.Says acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.Says deal be paid through a combination of cash and Corus class b shares.Combination expected to generate $40-$50 million of annual cost synergies in addition to significant revenue synergies.Under terms of transaction, Corus agreed to acquire 100% of Shaw media for a total purchase price of $2.65 billion.Says rbc capital markets is providing fully committed financing in connection with the transaction.Says Corus intends to maintain its current annualized dividend of $1.14 per class b share.Corus intends to redeem 4.25% senior unsecured notes due February 2, 2020, of which $550 million principal is outstanding.Acquisition and refinancing of Corus debt will be funded with $2.3 billion of committed credit facilities, $560 million bridge financing.Sci will own approximately 39% of corus' total issued equity, including class a and b shares.Says sci has agreed to hold and not sell any of its Corus class b shares for the first 12 months following closing.Sci agreed to have 100% of Corus class b shares participate in corus' dividend reinvestment plan until at least August 31, 2017. Full Article
