Claris Lifesciences posts consol Dec qtr profit

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 187.3 million rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 86.3 million rupees .Consol net loss in dec quarter last year was 700.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 256.7 million rupees.

Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Says june-quarter consol net profit 220 million rupees . Says june -quarter consol gross sales 1.98 billion rupees .Consol net profit in june-quarter last year was 192.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol gross sales from operations was 1.82 billion rupees.

Claris Lifesciences says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 percent from 10.22 percent .

Claris Lifesciences gets ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris receives ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection .

Claris Lifesciences announces receipt of EIR from US FDA

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris lifesciences ltd.- Claris announces receipt of EIR from the US FDA . Claris lifesciences ltd.- US FDA concluded that facility near ahmedabad was found to be acceptable . Co expects 5-7 ANDA approvals in near future .

Claris Lifesciences March-qtr net profit down about 66 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Recommends final dividend of INR 2 per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 35.7 million rupees versus net profit of 104.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees year ago .