City Lodge Hotels Ltd : FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million . Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion . FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation . In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis . Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents . 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year ."Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume".
City Lodge Hotels Ltd : Sees fy diluted normalised earnings per share 835,9 cents - 873,9 cents up 10-15 percent .Sees FY diluted HEPS 840,6 cents - 876,3 cents up 18-23 pct.
