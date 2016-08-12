Edition:
City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)

CLHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,900.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

220.00 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
12,680.00
Open
12,900.00
Day's High
12,965.00
Day's Low
12,684.00
Volume
43,151
Avg. Vol
44,226
52-wk High
16,300.00
52-wk Low
12,350.00

City Lodge Hotels FY revenue up 14.6 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million . Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion . FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation . In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis . Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents . 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year ."Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume".  Full Article

City Lodge Hotels sees FY HEPS up 18-23 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : Sees fy diluted normalised earnings per share 835,9 cents - 873,9 cents up 10-15 percent .Sees FY diluted HEPS 840,6 cents - 876,3 cents up 18-23 pct.  Full Article

