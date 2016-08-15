Edition:
Clientele Ltd (CLIJ.J)

CLIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,901.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+4.16%)
Prev Close
1,825.00
Open
1,825.00
Day's High
2,475.00
Day's Low
1,825.00
Volume
54,706
Avg. Vol
16,175
52-wk High
2,475.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clientele full-year diluted HEPS rises 14 pct
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Clientele Ltd : FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 122.99 cents . FY return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct . FY net insurance premium increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion . Marginally lower new business volumes for year and higher withdrawals than expected in second half of year, impacted Clientèle Group .Dividend declared per share increased by 11 pct to 100 cents.  Full Article

Clientele says vice-chairman Gavin John Soll to retire from board
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Clientele Ltd :Gavin John Soll has retired as vice-chairman and a non-executive director from Clientele board with effect from 31 August 2016..  Full Article

Clientele Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

