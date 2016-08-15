Clientele Ltd : FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 122.99 cents . FY return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct . FY net insurance premium increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion . Marginally lower new business volumes for year and higher withdrawals than expected in second half of year, impacted Clientèle Group .Dividend declared per share increased by 11 pct to 100 cents.