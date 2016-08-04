Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clearwater Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Clearwater reports second quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million and $27.5 million representing growth rates of 20% and 24% respectively . Clearwater Seafoods Inc says Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share ."Supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand".

Clearwater Seafoods announces $35 mln bought deal public offering

Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Announces $35 million bought deal public offering and concurrent $15 million non-brokered private placement . Offering 2.5 million common shares from treasury of company, at a price of $13.90 per share .Net proceeds of offering and concurrent placement will be used for repayments on revolving debt facilities.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.04/shr

Clearwater Seafoods Inc : Clearwater reports record first quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016 . Q1 sales of $116.2 million, up 54 pct . Q1 sales and gross margin helped by strong market demand in all regions as well as higher selling prices . Qtrly earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 . "global demand for seafood is outpacing supply" ."supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand".

Clearwater Seafoods Inc announces Chief Financial Officer succession

Clearwater Seafoods Inc:Says Bob Wight will retire later this year.Teresa Fortney will be appointed Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24.