Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)
CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,328.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
1,338.00
Open
1,344.00
Day's High
1,345.00
Day's Low
1,315.00
Volume
88,453
Avg. Vol
211,066
52-wk High
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate
* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017