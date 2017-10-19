Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer.Celestica Inc - ‍appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately​.Celestica - ‍Chawla has been co's interim CFO since June & was appointed following a search process that included both external & internal candidates​.

Celestica announces executive leadership change

May 23 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :Celestica announces executive leadership change.Celestica Inc - Darren Myers, chief financial officer, has made decision to leave Celestica effective end of July.Celestica Inc - Mandeep Chawla, senior vice president, finance, will immediately assume CFO role on an interim basis.Celestica Inc says company will conduct a search for a permanent replacement of CFO.

Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Celestica Inc : Celestica announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.33 . Q2 earnings per share $0.25 . Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.475 billion to $1.575 billion . Q2 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion . Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Celestica Inc announces intention to launch normal course issuer bid

Celestica Inc:Intends to file with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) a notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) during the first quarter of 2016.Says this notice is accepted by the TSX, the Company expects to repurchase for cancellation, at its discretion during the 12 months following such acceptance, up to 10% of the "public float".

Celestica Inc gives Q1 2016 guidance

Celestica Inc:Says for Q1 2016, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, and non-IFRS adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 (excluding any impact from taxable foreign exchange).expect a negative $0.05 to $0.10 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on net earnings on an IFRS basis for employee stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges.