Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.05SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
$2.02
Day's High
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
8,168,100
Avg. Vol
10,769,180
52-wk High
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comfortdelgro Corp says FY net profit S$317.1 mln vs S$301.9 mln last year
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : fy net profit s$317.1 million versus s$301.9 million a year ago . Propose a tax-exempt one-tier final dividend of 6.05 cents per share . Fy revenue s$ 4.06 billion versus s$4.11 billion . revenue from public transport services business in singapore is expected to be higher. . revenue from bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower with competition from high speed rail network. . revenue from taxi business is expected to be lower. . revenue from automotive engineering services business is expected to be lower with expected lower volume of diesel sold to our taxi drivers. . revenue from driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . revenue from inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. .revenue from car rental and leasing business is expected to be lower..  Full Article

Comfortdelgro says qtrly revenue S$1.02 bln
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : Tax-exempt one-tier interim dividend of 4.25 cents per ordinary share has been declared" . Qtrly revenue s$1.02 billion versus s$ 1.04 billion . Revenue from the rail business is expected to increase with higher ridership from downtown line 2. . Revenue from the taxi business is expected to be maintained. . Bus revenue in Singapore is expected to be maintained . Revenue from the driving centre business is expected to be maintained. . Revenue from the inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower. . Q2 profit attributable to shareholders of the company s$85.2 million versus s$80.9 million . Revenue from the bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower . Revenue from the car rental and leasing business is expected to be maintained. . "Costs, in particular staff costs, are expected to be higher." .  Full Article

Comfortdelgro Corporation posts qtrly net profit of S$73.4 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd : Qtrly net profit s$73.4 million versus s$67.6 million . Says costs will continue to be under pressure . Q1 revenue s$995.6 million versus s$963.5 million .  Full Article

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd News

Photo

Top Singapore taxi firm ComfortDelgro in exclusive talks with Uber

SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest taxi operator, ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd, entered into exclusive talks with Uber Technologies Inc for a potential tie-up, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could help Uber in its fight with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.

